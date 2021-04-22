Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

ETR BMW opened at €85.21 ($100.25) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of €83.89 and a 200-day moving average of €72.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

