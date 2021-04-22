BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
WLBMF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Wallbridge Mining has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.01.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
