BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

WLBMF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Wallbridge Mining has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

