Group 1 Automotive (GPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPI stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $175.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

