Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.57 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $16.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

