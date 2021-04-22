The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

