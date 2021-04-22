Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 51.00% from the stock’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.