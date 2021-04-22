Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

ANIX stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $129,550. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.