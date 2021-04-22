NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.01

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and traded as low as $65.81. NASB Financial shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 330 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from NASB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

NASB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.