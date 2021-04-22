Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.11

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.11 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 35.75 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 11,580 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £22.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15.

In related news, insider Stephen Mount bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,482.36).

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

