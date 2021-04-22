Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.56

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 135.28 ($1.77), with a volume of 38169512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.18 ($1.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market capitalization of £37.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

