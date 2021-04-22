Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.56

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 135.28 ($1.77), with a volume of 38169512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.18 ($1.77).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company has a market capitalization of £37.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.88.

About Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

