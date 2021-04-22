SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $999.45

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 999.45 ($13.06) and last traded at GBX 996.78 ($13.02), with a volume of 435365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 988.60 ($12.92).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 936.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 937.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

