McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.07.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE:MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

