Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price upped by CIBC to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ stock opened at C$33.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$10.65 and a one year high of C$34.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.