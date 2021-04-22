Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$32.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.75. The firm has a market cap of C$17.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.96.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

