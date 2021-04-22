Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Financial Review

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Establishment Labs and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.37%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than Establishment Labs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and Eargo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $89.57 million 18.82 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -38.26 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eargo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Establishment Labs and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -46.40% -49.51% -24.21% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eargo beats Establishment Labs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

