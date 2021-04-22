Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.23.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$38.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.71. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$43.04 and a 52 week high of C$65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4900004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

