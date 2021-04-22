Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.
SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.23.
Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$65.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$38.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.71. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$43.04 and a 52 week high of C$65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.
In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
