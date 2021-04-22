Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,986.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

