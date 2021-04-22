BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BANF opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 36,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,383,001.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,280,989 shares in the company, valued at $349,126,182.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,266 shares of company stock worth $9,771,136. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $13,832,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

