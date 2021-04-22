Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,325,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 412,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

