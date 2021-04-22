Tractor Supply Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

TSCO opened at $180.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $92.63 and a 52 week high of $185.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

