US Capital Advisors Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

