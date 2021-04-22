Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

PXD stock opened at $147.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

