Honeywell International (HON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $230.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

