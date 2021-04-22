Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $32.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

VIRT opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,530,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 265,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Virtu Financial by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

