DA Davidson Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $290.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $226.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of -125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.62. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $146.06 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.