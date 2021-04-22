T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $157.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

TROW opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.55 and a 200 day moving average of $155.89. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

