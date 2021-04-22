Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tuya in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TUYA opened at $17.68 on Monday. Tuya has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

