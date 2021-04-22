Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $60.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

