Stelco (TSE:STL) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$489.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

