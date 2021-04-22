Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Critical Comparison

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 4.01, meaning that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.2% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83 Denbury 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Denbury has a consensus target price of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.43%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Denbury.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.11% 1.65% 1.56% Denbury -162.77% -119.03% -38.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Denbury’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $848.30 million 0.48 $70.10 million $1.20 18.77 Denbury $1.27 billion 1.92 $216.96 million $0.40 122.63

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream. Hess Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

