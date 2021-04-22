$0.91 EPS Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.98. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $33.95 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $333.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 44,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

