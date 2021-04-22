Morgan Stanley Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $94.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $98.69 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.