Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OUTKY opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

