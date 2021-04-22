Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.73

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.73 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 12.99 ($0.17). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 12.25 ($0.16), with a volume of 256,327 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 26 ($0.34) price target on shares of Corero Network Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £60.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.15.

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

