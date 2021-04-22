Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.61

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $28.02. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 4,289 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWLIF shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

