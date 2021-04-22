Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $726.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

