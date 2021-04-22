Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $313.27

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $313.27 and traded as low as $308.65. Daily Journal shares last traded at $315.94, with a volume of 4,188 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million, a PE ratio of 107.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.34 and a 200 day moving average of $313.27.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

