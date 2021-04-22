Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.36.

TSE ENB opened at C$46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.45. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$46.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.