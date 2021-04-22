Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.98

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.08. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 21,751 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 323,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

