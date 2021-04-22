FY2021 EPS Estimates for MYR Group Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MYR Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

