Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,085.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 275.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 375,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 275,861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.