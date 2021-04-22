Colliers Securities Comments on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $308.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.