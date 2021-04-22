FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.78).

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.