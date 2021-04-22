Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is benefitting from strong momentum seen in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Moreover, the company is well positioned to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. “

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $292.52 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.38 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.98 and its 200 day moving average is $276.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 2,469.3% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 19.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 66.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

