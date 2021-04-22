Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.93.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $186.12 on Monday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

