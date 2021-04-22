HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Investec cut HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 429.58 ($5.61).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 415.85 ($5.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £84.93 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 429.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.12. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

