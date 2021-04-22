ExlService (EXLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.90-4.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.90-4.05 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $95.83 on Thursday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,112.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

