Canfor Pulp Products (CFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Canfor Pulp Products to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter.

TSE CFX opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of C$601.46 million and a PE ratio of -26.88. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of C$4.41 and a 1 year high of C$11.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

