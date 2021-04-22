Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 228” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.44 ($3.09).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 193.94 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

