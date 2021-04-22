DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 260903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

